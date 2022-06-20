Guillorme is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
The lefty-hitting Guillorme will take a seat for the series finale with southpaw Trevor Rogers on the bump for Miami. Jeff McNeil will cover second base in place of Guillorme, who had started in five of the Mets' previous six contests.
