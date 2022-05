Guillorme went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and his first stolen base of the year in Thursday's extra-inning win over the Cardinals.

Getting the start at second base and hitting eighth, Guillorme put together a productive night. The 27-year-old utility player has begun to see more consistent action thanks to a hot streak that has seen him slash .323/.382/.484 through 34 plate appearances in May with a homer, a steal, three runs and three RBI.