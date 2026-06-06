Mets' Luis Torrens: Blasts homer in Friday's win

Torrens went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double and a second run scored in Friday's 5-0 win over the Padres.

This was Torrens' second multi-hit effort in a row. The homer was his first long ball of the season, though he's shown a little more promise for power with two doubles among nine hits over his last eight contests. For the season, the catcher is hitting .233 with a .638 OPS, 15 RBI, 13 runs scored, nine doubles and no stolen bases through 113 plate appearances. Torrens' time as the Mets' primary catcher will likely end once Francisco Alvarez (knee) is ready to return -- Alvarez's rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse started Tuesday.