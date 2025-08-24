Torrens (hand) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Torrens will miss out on a fourth consecutive start while he manages a sore left hand, but the injury hasn't been considered serious enough for the Mets to call up a third catcher from the minors. Hayden Senger will get the nod behind the dish, but Torrens is expected to be available off the bench and could re-enter the starting nine as soon as Monday's game against the Phillies.