Acuna went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in a 6-5 loss to the Cardinals in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader.

Acuna continues to lead the Mets in steals -- his theft Sunday was his eighth of the season. This was also his third multi-hit effort in the last six games, though he followed it up with an 0-for-4 effort in the nightcap. Acuna is at a .298/.355/.369 slash line with no home runs, four RBI, 14 runs scored and six doubles across 93 plate appearances this season. He continues to see a majority of the playing time at second base, though he started at third in the day game.