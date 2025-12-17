The Mets signed Weaver to a two-year, $22 million contract Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Weaver becomes the second former Yankees reliever to sign with the Mets this offseason, joining closer Devin Williams. The 32-year-old Weaver struggled at times during the second half in 2025, but he finished his tenure in pinstripes with a 3.22 ERA and 191:49 K:BB across 162 regular-season innings. Weaver will help set up for Williams with the Mets.