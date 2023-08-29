The Mets promoted Vargas from the rookie-level Florida Complex League to Single-A St. Lucie on Saturday.

Vargas has gone 3-for-11 with a stolen base, three runs and an RBI through his first two games at St. Lucie in what marked his first full-season ball action since he began his professional career in 2022. One of two prospects the Mets acquired in the July 27 deal that sent reliever David Robertson to the Marlins, Vargas had posted .666 OPS in 15 games with the Mets' FCL affiliate prior to receiving the promotion.