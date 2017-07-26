Molina has 33 strikeouts in 37.0 innings with Double-A Binghamton after getting a late start to the season due to a lat strain, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

After missing all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery, Molina's return to action was pushed even further back because of a lat strain. Once he returned though, he impressed with High-A St. Lucie in six games (five starts) with 23 strikeouts over 28.2 innings with a 1.26 ERA. His ERA has jumped to 4.14 since his promotion to Double-A, but the increased strikeout rate from one level to the other is a sign of a bright future for one of the Mets' top pitching prospects.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast