Molina has 33 strikeouts in 37.0 innings with Double-A Binghamton after getting a late start to the season due to a lat strain, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.

After missing all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery, Molina's return to action was pushed even further back because of a lat strain. Once he returned though, he impressed with High-A St. Lucie in six games (five starts) with 23 strikeouts over 28.2 innings with a 1.26 ERA. His ERA has jumped to 4.14 since his promotion to Double-A, but the increased strikeout rate from one level to the other is a sign of a bright future for one of the Mets' top pitching prospects.