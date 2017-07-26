Mets' Marcos Molina: Missed start of season with lat strain
Molina has 33 strikeouts in 37.0 innings with Double-A Binghamton after getting a late start to the season due to a lat strain, J.J. Cooper of Baseball America reports.
After missing all of 2016 due to Tommy John surgery, Molina's return to action was pushed even further back because of a lat strain. Once he returned though, he impressed with High-A St. Lucie in six games (five starts) with 23 strikeouts over 28.2 innings with a 1.26 ERA. His ERA has jumped to 4.14 since his promotion to Double-A, but the increased strikeout rate from one level to the other is a sign of a bright future for one of the Mets' top pitching prospects.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...
-
Devers a can't-miss add?
The Red Sox are looking to fill their third-base void from within, as they called up top prospect...