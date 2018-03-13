Molina was optioned to minor-league camp Tuesday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The 23-year-old righty is expected to open the season in the upper minors after splitting time between High-A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton in 2017. Molina posted a solid 3.21 ERA across 106.2 innings between both stops, but he should benefit from some extra seasoning in the minors this season after struggling to a 6.75 ERA through three spring appearances.