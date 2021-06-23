The Mets have no immediate plans to place Stroman (hip) on the injured list, and the right-hander is optimistic he'll be able to make his next start, Deesha Thosar of the New York Daily News reports.

Manager Luis Rojas said the Mets will still evaluate Stroman day by day, even though the 30-year-old received good news earlier Wednesday, when the MRI on his sore left hip returned clean. At the very least, the Mets plan to give five days of rest between starts, as the team is tentatively planning to have Jerad Eickhoff take the hill Sunday against the Phillies, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Stroman is presumably hoping to take the hill June 28 in Washington, but if he can't gain clearance to start that game, a trip to the IL would grow more likely.