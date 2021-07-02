Stroman (personal) was reinstated from the bereavement list Friday.

The 30-year-old has been away from the team for the past few days following the death of his grandmother, but he's returned to the active roster ahead of his scheduled start Saturday. Stroman made six starts in June and posted a 2.40 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 32:11 K:BB across 30 innings.

