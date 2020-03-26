The Mets may be willing to offer Stroman a significant long-term contract offer before he hits free agency next offseason, Tim Britton of The Athletic suggests.

When the team traded for the right-hander last year, the assumption was he would be a Met through 2020 before testing the free-agent waters, and that the team wouldn't do much to prevent him from walking. With Noah Syndergaard now needing Tommy John surgery, however, the Mets' pitching foundation for 2021 looks a lot shakier, and as a result Britton speculates that the team might pony up a contract offer large enough to get Stroman to forego free agency. The 28-year-old is coming off a solid second half and posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through six innings this spring, but Stroman's fantasy upside in New York would look a lot better if the team could find a way to improve its infield defense.