Stroman was already at 86 pitches through just 4.2 innings pitched so he was bound to come out soon regardless of how he felt. The right-hander was dealing with some nausea and was unable to finish out the fifth inning against the Reds. The Mets' bullpen handled the work after Stroman very smoothly, allowing just three hits and one run through the remainder of the game. The 28-year-old is expected to make his final start of the season Friday at home versus the Braves.