Mets' Marcus Stroman: Dealt to New York

Stroman was traded from the Blue Jays to the Mets on Sunday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Stroman has put together a stellar season on the hill to this point, posting a 2.96 ERA and 1.23 WHIP with 99 punchouts over 124.2 innings with Toronto. Unless the non-contending Mets plan to flip him, he'd immediately bolster New York's starting rotation, likely slotting in behind Jacob deGrom as the team's No. 2 starter. After all, New York would have him under team control for 2020. It remains to be seen who the Blue Jays will receive in return for Stroman.

