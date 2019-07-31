Mets' Marcus Stroman: Debut set for Saturday
Stroman will start Saturday against the Pirates, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.
Stroman is set to make his Mets debut Saturday after being acquired from the Blue Jays over the weekend. Prior to being traded, the righty compiled a 2.96 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 99 strikeouts in 124.2 innings.
