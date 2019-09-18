Stroman (9-13) got the win against the Rockies on Tuesday, scattering four hits across seven scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking one in the Mets' 6-1 victory.

Stroman has been lights-out over his past two starts, with this outing leaving him with just one earned run over his last 13.1 innings. His 9-13 record is lackluster, but that isn't Stroman's fault, with the 28-year-old sporting excellent numbers on the season to the tune of a 3.21 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 149:54 K:BB across 173.2 innings between the Blue Jays and Mets.