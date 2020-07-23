Stroman suggested Thursday in a post on his personal Twitter account that the calf injury that landed him on the 10-day injured list is a "super minor setback."

Manager Luis Rojas labeled Stroman as week-to-week Tuesday after the right-hander was revealed to have a muscle tear in his left calf, but the injury apparently hasn't prevented Stroman from working out. In his post, Stroman said he "felt great" while throwing a 55-pitch bullpen session Monday, noting that he only feels pain in his calf when he jogs and sprints. With that in mind, Stroman's progression through a running program will likely be the top determining factor in when he eventually returns from the IL. He'll likely miss at least two turns through the rotation, with Corey Oswalt looking like the top candidate to replace him at the beginning of the season.