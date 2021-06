Stroman exited Tuesday's start against Atlanta with no outs in the top of the second inning due to an undisclosed injury, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. He walked one batter in a scoreless first inning.

Stroman was visited by trainers and manager Luis Rojas before ultimately being pulled. It's not clear what the right-hander is dealing with at this point, but the Mets should provide an update later Tuesday.