Stroman (personal) is expected to start Saturday's game against the Yankees, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Stroman took the loss against the Phillies on Sunday, but he's been away from the team recently following his grandmother's death. However, he's apparently been able to go through his progression between starts and should be back on the mound Saturday. The right-hander has posted a 1.88 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 24 innings across his last five outings.