Stroman (6-4) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Padres, allowing one run on six hits and a walk over 6.1 innings. He struck out eight.

The right-hander held the Padres off the board until serving up a solo shot to Fernando Tatis in the seventh inning. Stroman has won three straight decisions, with his last loss coming May 16, and he's reeled off five straight quality starts, giving him nine in 14 trips to the mound this year. He'll take a 2.33 ERA and 67:18 K:BB through 77.2 innings into his next outing.