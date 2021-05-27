Stroman (4-4) picked up the win during the first end of Thursday's doubleheader after blanking the Rockies across six innings. He allowed three hits and a pair of walks while striking out three.

Stroman turned in one of his best performances of the season, blanking his opponent for just the second time. The right-hander cruised through six innings in 90 pitches and received just enough run support to finish things off. The win was the first of the month for Stroman, who has gone 1-3 in May. The 30-year-old has compiled a 2.47 ERA and 1.05 WHIP on the year and is projected to take the mound again Tuesday at Arizona.