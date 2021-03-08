Stroman threw 52 pitches Sunday in his second spring start and was touching 93 mph with his fastball, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports. "My velocity - I have never seen 93-94 this early in spring training, ever," he said after the game.

The right-hander credits a workout and stretching routine with Mets trainers for his early March velocity, but it remains to be seen whether that translates into another gear during the regular season. Stroman posted a 3.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP in 2019 before opting out last year, and he'll look to solidify the middle of the Mets' rotation this season.