Mets' Marcus Stroman: Gets first win with Mets
Stroman (7-11) picked up the win against the Braves on Thursday, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits over five innings, striking out five and walking four as the Mets bagged a 10-8 victory.
He labored at times in issuing four free passes and needing 96 pitches to make it through his 5.1 frames, but Stroman did enough to pick up his first win as a Met in his third start with his new team. His 5.17 ERA since arriving from Toronto isn't very impressive, but he's still sporting a solid 3.21 mark over his combined 140.1 innings on the season.
