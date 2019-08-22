Mets' Marcus Stroman: Injury downplayed after MRI
Stroman (hamstring) underwent an MRI after leaving Wednesday's game, and manager Mickey Callaway said the team is "not concerned" by the injury, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Stroman was removed from Wednesday's start after four innings due to left hamstring tightness, and that appears to be the extent of the injury. The 28-year-old could still end up missing a start depending how he feels over the next couple days, but he appears to have avoided a more serious injury.
