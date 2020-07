Stroman was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a muscle tear in his left calf, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

This news comes after Stroman reported feeling tightness in his calf earlier in the week. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, manager Luis Rojas said it's a "week-to-week" issue, and the right-hander isn't expected to require surgery. David Peterson is a candidate to take Stroman's place in the rotation for the time being.