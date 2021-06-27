Stroman (6-6) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings, taking the loss versus Philadelphia on Sunday.

Stroman left his previous start with hip soreness, and he wasn't able to pitch very deep into Sunday's contest. After the game, Mets managers Luis Rojas revealed that Stroman will be away from the team to due to his grandmother's death, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. While he hasn't officially been placed on the bereavement list, such a move could come in the next couple of days. Stroman is still expected to make his next scheduled start versus the Yankees, which tentatively lines up for Friday. The right-hander has a 2.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB across 88.2 innings.