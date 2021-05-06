Stroman (3-3) allowed four runs (two earned) on seven hits and one walk while striking out six across five innings, taking the loss Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Stroman surrendered a home run to Paul Goldschmidt in the first inning and to Paul DeJong in the fifth inning. It was the second-most hits Stroman allowed in a start this season, but he continues to do a good job striking out batters while limiting walks. The 30-year-old has a 2.12 ERA with 29 strikeouts and seven walks in 34 innings through six starts.