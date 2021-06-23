Stroman's MRI on his left hip revealed no significant issues Wednesday, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Stroman exited Tuesday's loss to Atlanta due to left hip soreness, and the team had him go in for further tests as a precautionary measure. It's not yet clear whether the right-hander will be able to make his next turn through the rotation, but his injury doesn't appear to be a significant concern. The Mets officially consider him day-to-day, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. If he's healthy enough to pitch, Stroman tentatively lines up to make his next start on the road against Washington on Monday.