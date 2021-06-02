Stroman didn't factor into the decision Tuesday against the Diamondbacks after allowing three runs on seven hits while fanning six across six innings.

While Stroman didn't factor into the decision in this tight contest, at least he picked up his third straight quality start -- a feat he's accomplished in seven of his 11 outings during the current campaign. The right-hander owns a 2.50 ERA during that three-game stretch and will try to keep this strong run alive in his next start, scheduled for this weekend on the road against the Padres.