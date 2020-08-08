Stroman (calf) will throw another simulated game next week before being activated from the injured list, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

Stroman has been dealing with a torn left calf since shortly before the start of the season. While he's moving better now, he Mets want to give him a bit more time to heal before he returns to the rotation. He threw five innings and more than 80 pitches in his previous simulated game Thursday, so he should be able to handle a full starter's workload in his season debut.