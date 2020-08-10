Stroman (calf) elected to opt out of the season Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Stroman had been working his way back from a strained calf, but he evidently changed his plans and won't be returning until next season. He called his opt out a "collective family decision," per Tim Healey of Newsday, related purely to the COVID-19 pandemic. His calf is reportedly fully healthy, but he'll still enter free agency having spent an entire year without pitching in a game, which could certainly suppress his value on the open market. The Mets will place Stroman on the restricted list to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.