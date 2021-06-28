Stroman was placed on the bereavement list Monday.
Stroman will be away from the team in the coming days following his grandmother's death. The right-hander is expected to start Saturday's game against the Yankees, but his move to the bereavement list will make room on the active roster for right-hander Sean Reid-Foley, who was recalled in a corresponding move.
