Mets' Marcus Stroman: Sees first spring action
Stroman gave up one run on three hits in 1.1 innings during a split-squad game against the Cardinals on Saturday, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.
The right-hander had an uneventful start to his spring training schedule. Stroman is locked into the No. 3 role in the Mets' rotation this season after posting a 3.77 ERA and 60:23 K:BB in 59.2 innings following last year's trade from the Jays.
