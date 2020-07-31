Stroman (calf) will face live hitters Friday, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

The right-hander has been able to stay stretched out while recovering from a calf strain, but he won't be activated from the injured list until he's mobile enough to field his position without aggravating the issue. "Marcus is an explosive athlete. He plays with high energy," Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen said Thursday. "To give him the freedom to be the player, the only way he knows how to play is full throttle. We need to make sure when he does show that burst that we're not risking re-injury and we keep him out for a longer period of time." Once Stroman is deemed ready to return, he may be able to handle a full workload right out of the gate rather than facing a pitch limit his first turn or two through the rotation.