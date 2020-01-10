Play

Stroman agreed to a one-year, $12 million contract with the Mets on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.

Stroman finished with a 3.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 159:58 K:BB over 184.1 frames in 2019 across stops with Toronto and New York. He'll slot in the near the middle of the Mets' rotation after avoiding an arbitration hearing.

