Mets' Marcus Stroman: Snags 10th victory
Stroman (10-13) picked up the win after surrendering two runs on six hits and a walk while striking out eight over six innings Friday against the Braves.
Stroman gave up two runs in the first inning, but he managed to settle down and close out his appearance with five scoreless frames on the way to a 4-2 victory. The 28-year-old will finish out the season with a 3.22 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 159:58 K:BB over 184.1 innings.
