Stroman settled for a no-decision during Tuesday's win over the Orioles, allowing one run on four hits and a pair of walks while striking out five across 6.1 innings.

Stroman turned in a strong performance, entering into a pitcher's duel with John Means while blanking the Orioles over the first six frames. The right-hander soon found himself in trouble in the seventh inning after loading the bases. He was then pulled from the game, and unfortunately the bullpen allowed one of his baserunners to score, charging him with the run. The 30-year-old has now collected 19 strikeouts over the last 16.1 innings while compiling a 2.01 ERA and 1.02 WHIP on the season. He's slated to take the mound again Sunday at Tampa Bay.