Stroman will start Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Stroman only threw nine pitches in Sunday's start against the Marlins before the game was suspended due to inclement weather, but he was initially expected to wait until Friday to make his next start. However, the right-hander felt good while playing catch Monday and will take the mound for Tuesday's nightcap while Taijuan Walker starts Game 1. David Peterson was scheduled to start Monday's game but will now be pushed back to Wednesday.
More News
-
Mets' Marcus Stroman: Sunday's game suspended•
-
Mets' Marcus Stroman: Strong season debut Tuesday•
-
Mets' Marcus Stroman: Wraps up solid spring•
-
Mets' Marcus Stroman: Flashing good velocity this spring•
-
Mets' Marcus Stroman: Showcases new pitch in spring debut•
-
Mets' Marcus Stroman: Accepts qualifying offer•