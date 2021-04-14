Stroman (2-0) picked up the win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, scattering four hits over six scoreless innings while striking out three.

The right-hander was in control from the jump, retiring the first nine batters he faced and not allowing a runner past second base before exiting after 86 pitches (61 strikes). Stroman has now begun the season with back-to-back quality starts, racking up a 0.75 ERA and 6:2 K:BB over 12 innings, but he faces a tough test in his next scheduled outing Sunday at Coors Field.