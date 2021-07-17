Stroman (6-8) took the loss versus Pittsburgh on Friday. He allowed two runs on eight hits and hit a batter while striking out three in five innings.
The right-hander avoided issuing a walk for the second straight start, but the eight hits he allowed matched a season high. Stroman hasn't pitched more than five innings in any of his last five starts dating back to a hip injury June 22. He's given up 14 runs (10 earned) in 19 innings in that span. Overall, the 30-year-old has a 2.78 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 86:25 K:BB through 103.2 innings this year. He lines up to start in Cincinnati next week.
