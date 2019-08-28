Stroman (7-12) allowed four earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out seven across six innings to take the loss Tuesday against the Cubs.

Stroman pitched a shutout through four innings, allowing only baserunners in the process. However, his outing was soured by a pair of two-run homers -- one in the fifth inning and the other in the sixth -- to deny him a quality start. While he hasn't worked deep into games since joining his new team, he's pitched fairly effectively across his last three starts by allowing seven earned runs in 15.1 innings. He'll look to avoid the long ball in his next outing, currently scheduled for Sunday at Philadelphia.