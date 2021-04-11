Stroman allowed one hit and recorded one out before Sunday's game against the Marlins was suspended due to inclement weather, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

It's a game that probably never should have started, as the teams were called off the field due to rain after only nine pitches. Stroman's next turn through the rotation tentatively lines up for Friday, but his next outing could be pushed up given the brevity of Sunday's start.