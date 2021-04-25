Stroman (3-1) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 7-1 to the Nationals, coughing up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Things weren't going the Mets' way right from the jump, as a Michael Conforto two-base error put Nats leadoff hitter Josh Harrison on third base after a single on Stroman's second pitch of the game. The right-hander never seemed to regain his focus, allowing runs in all four frames before he made his exit, and he finished the day having thrown 43 of 72 pitches for strikes. Stroman will take a 2.25 ERA and 15:5 K:BB through 24.1 innings into his next start Friday in Philadelphia.