Stroman allowed four runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out nine over six innings Friday night against the Nationals. He didn't factor into the decision.

Stroman cruised through three scoreless innings to begin the night, but the Nats struck for three runs in the fourth and another in the seventh. Fortunately, the Mets would get Stroman off the hook for the loss by rallying for four runs in the bottom of the ninth. The 28-year-old right-hander has given up seven runs while striking out 12 over 10.1 frames in his first two starts as a Met.