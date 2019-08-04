Mets' Marcus Stroman: Underwhelms in Mets debut
Stroman allowed three runs on seven hits with two walks and three strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Pirates on Saturday.
The 28-year-old didn't finish with a terrible line, but it could have easily been a lot worse. Stroman left in the middle of the fifth, and only one of his two inherited runners scored. Furthermore, the Mets rallied to take away the Pirates' lead, getting Stroman off the hook. Stroman is 6-11 with a 3.07 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 102 strikeouts in 129 innings with the Blue Jays and Mets, who he debuted with Saturday, this season. He will make his second start with the Mets on Friday against the Nationals.
