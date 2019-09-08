Stroman (7-13) took the loss Saturday as the Mets fell 5-0 to the Phillies, giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits over four innings while striking out six.

Only two of the hits -- a leadoff homer by Cesar Hernandez, and a fourth-inning double by Corey Dickerson -- went for extra bases while three of them never left the infield, but with the Mets' offense falling silent, Stroman had no margin for error. The right-hander now has a 1-2 record with a 5.05 ERA and 37:14 K:BB through 35.2 innings since the trade that brought him over from Toronto, and he'll look for a better result in his next start Thursday, at home against Arizona.