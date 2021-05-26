site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Marcus Stroman: Wednesday's start postponed
RotoWire Staff
Stroman won't start as scheduled Wednesday' against the Rockies was postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Thursday, so Stroman figures to take the mound during one of those contests.
