Mets' Marcus Stroman: Whiffs six in no-decision
Stroman did not factor into the decision against Philadelphia on Sunday, completing six innings and giving up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six.
Stroman gave up a pair of runs in the second inning but quieted the Phillies the rest of the way, fanning six batters and tying a season high by inducing 18 swinging strikes. The 28-year-old has compiled a 4.55 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 31:14 K:BB over 31.2 innings since joining the Mets at the trade deadline. His next scheduled start will come at home against the Phillies on Saturday.
