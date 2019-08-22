Stroman (hamstring) said Thursday that he will make his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Cubs, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

He is not worried about the hamstring tightness he experienced in Wednesday's start and was more focused on his performance, saying, "I think I need to be better. I think I will be better." Stroman has a 4.58 ERA, 1.78 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB in 19.2 innings (four starts) since getting traded to the Mets.