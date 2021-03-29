Stroman posted a 3.44 ERA and 17:2 K:BB through 18.1 innings this spring and is set to open the season as the Mets' No. 2 starter.

The right-hander created some buzz this spring by adding a split-finger changeup to his arsenal and showing increased velocity with his fastball, but in the end Stroman didn't show a significant spike in his strikeout rate during Grapefruit League play. Still, with Francisco Lindor helping to improve the Mets' infield defense behind him, Stroman and his plus groundball rate could see better results in 2021 even without more whiffs.